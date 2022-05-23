Comparing Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) & Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 23.15% 9.94% 0.74%

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxford Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 7 5 0 2.42

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus price target of $6.27, suggesting a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Bank and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million N/A N/A Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $24.92 billion 1.34 $5.50 billion $0.85 5.89

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds. In addition, it offers credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; insurance products and services; and real estate services. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 6,083 branches and 29,148 ATMs. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

