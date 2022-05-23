Conceal (CCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $63,327.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,297.43 or 0.99886452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00207625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00127457 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00241341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,158,940 coins and its circulating supply is 12,316,240 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

