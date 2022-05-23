Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.00. 7,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.98%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

