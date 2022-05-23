ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 61,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,327,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Specifically, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,091.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $221,131.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,843,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

