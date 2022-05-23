Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 83,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 928,346 shares.The stock last traded at $19.51 and had previously closed at $19.71.

CVET has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,231,000 after buying an additional 591,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,549,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 322,572 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Covetrus by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,357,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,323,000 after purchasing an additional 485,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Covetrus by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,945,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Covetrus by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,843,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.