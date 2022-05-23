CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,319 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of CRH worth $46,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 166,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CRH by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 43,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRH by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CRH from €54.00 ($56.25) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CRH from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($58.33) to €50.00 ($52.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.09.

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

