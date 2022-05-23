Critical Comparison: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) vs. Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -174.48% -91.79% Enzon Pharmaceuticals N/A -14.86% -1.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$66.73 million ($0.92) -0.37 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $700,000.00 32.18 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $2.78, suggesting a potential upside of 725.89%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.