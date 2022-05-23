Critical Survey: Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) versus StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) and StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of StoneMor shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.1% of StoneMor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smart Share Global and StoneMor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.50 -$19.55 million ($21.23) -0.05 StoneMor $322.84 million 0.85 -$55.28 million ($0.53) -4.36

Smart Share Global has higher revenue and earnings than StoneMor. StoneMor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Share Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and StoneMor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -3.51% -27.82% -2.95% StoneMor -19.32% N/A -1.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Smart Share Global and StoneMor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Share Global currently has a consensus target price of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 255.14%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than StoneMor.

About Smart Share Global (Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About StoneMor (Get Rating)

StoneMor Inc. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers caskets and other funeral related items; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services. As of March 30, 2022, it owned and operated 304 cemeteries and 72 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico Rico. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

