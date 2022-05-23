Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Up to $37.77

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.77, but opened at $39.19. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 762 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBI. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

