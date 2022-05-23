Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will announce $64.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.60 million and the lowest is $64.00 million. Cutera reported sales of $58.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $263.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.40 million to $266.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $301.45 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $314.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cutera by 195.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 98.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 40.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 33.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period.

Shares of CUTR traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $51.24. 240,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,462. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $930.67 million, a PE ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. Cutera has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

