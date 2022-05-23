Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DANOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danone from €49.00 ($51.04) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Danone from €58.00 ($60.42) to €60.00 ($62.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danone from €54.00 ($56.25) to €56.00 ($58.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Danone from €55.00 ($57.29) to €56.00 ($58.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 304,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,246. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3279 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Danone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.