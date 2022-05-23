DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $156,229.01

DAOventures (DVD) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $156,229.01 and $182.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 152.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001518 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001386 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

