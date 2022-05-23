Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 million. Delcath Systems reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year sales of $5.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 million to $8.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.07 million, with estimates ranging from $17.46 million to $24.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCTH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 12,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $156,321.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

