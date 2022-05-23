Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$149.75.

TSE X opened at C$137.55 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.46. The firm has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total transaction of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

