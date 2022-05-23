Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($59.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($80.13) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($82.59) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,449 ($67.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,731.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,356.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.73), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($710,115.75). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,251 shares of company stock worth $61,721,282.

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.