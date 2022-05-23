DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,761,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. DHI Group makes up 3.1% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of DHI Group worth $23,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DHI Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DHI Group by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 132,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

