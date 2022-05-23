Diana Shipping (DSX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $5.64 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $516.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

