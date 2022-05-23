DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.35

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.35 and last traded at 1.45, with a volume of 98376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.50.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $2,002,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,596 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DiDi Global by 1,185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 37,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

