Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,797,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Dominion Energy worth $769,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after acquiring an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after acquiring an additional 376,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $83.33. 37,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

