Dorsey Asset Management LLC Has $106.14 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,261 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 92,492 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 9.1% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $106,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.96.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.66. 533,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,857,556. The company has a market cap of $192.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

