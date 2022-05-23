DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.94. 17,285,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,657,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

