DSM Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.96. 126,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,454. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.71 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

