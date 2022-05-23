DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $150.13 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 499,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,666 shares during the quarter. AON makes up 1.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $150,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in AON by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AON by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

AON stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,133. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.20 and a 200-day moving average of $296.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,806. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

