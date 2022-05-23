DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $855.99 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,544,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 177,821 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 9.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $855,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,820,016,000 after purchasing an additional 183,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.33. The company had a trading volume of 597,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,371,832. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $525.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

