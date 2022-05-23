DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,377. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.40 million. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.