DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 102,744 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102,744 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.4% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $322,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded up $5.90 on Monday, reaching $204.93. 265,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,784,064. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

