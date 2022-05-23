DubaiCoin (DBIX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020932 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000887 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

