Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.19. Approximately 27,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,259,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $731,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,180,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

