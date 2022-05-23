DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $573.34 on Major Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $573.34 or 0.01902456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $28.28 million and $166,428.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00234392 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003412 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000414 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004588 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

