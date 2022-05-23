Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,950. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

