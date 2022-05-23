Eagle Point Income (EIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

Shares of EIC stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $19.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

