ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.

ECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE ECN traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.83. The company had a trading volume of 204,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,128. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.14.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$87.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.5083056 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

About ECN Capital (Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

