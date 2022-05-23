EDC Blockchain (EDC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.00

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $161,405.71 and $26.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,215.05 or 1.00023027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00038598 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000071 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

