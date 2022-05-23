Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $23.69. 4,101,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,612. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

