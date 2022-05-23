Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.54.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.76 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.78.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $5,770,889 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

