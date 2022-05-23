Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $8,247.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,318,559 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

