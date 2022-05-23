Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

