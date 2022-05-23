ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Down 7.3%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.81. 12,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 958,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,778,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

