Essex Woodlands Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Essex Woodlands Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 980,229 shares during the quarter. AxoGen makes up 0.6% of Essex Woodlands Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of AxoGen worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AxoGen by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AxoGen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of AXGN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.07. 11,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $422.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.75. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

