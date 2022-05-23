Ethereum Gold (ETG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.00

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $105,781.87 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

ETG is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

