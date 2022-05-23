EvenCoin Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. EvenCoin has a market cap of $36,624.18 and $87,181.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00234433 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003233 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $571.20 or 0.01950932 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

