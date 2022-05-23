Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,059 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises about 2.2% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after buying an additional 445,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 79,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,638. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.05 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 107.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.26.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.40.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

