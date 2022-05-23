Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 372,447 shares.The stock last traded at $20.09 and had previously closed at $19.61.

EXFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). On average, analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

