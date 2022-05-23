Experian (LON:EXPN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,300 ($40.68) target price on the stock.

EXPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,316 ($40.88).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,553 ($31.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,814.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,090.86. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,436 ($30.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.54 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

