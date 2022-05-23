Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,300 at Barclays

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Experian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Experian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.89) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,672.50.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

