Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.89. 27,177,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,695,135. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

