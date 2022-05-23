FC Barcelona Fan Token One Day Volume Reaches $4.34 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $4.25 or 0.00014102 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $16.80 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FC Barcelona Fan Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,161.13 or 1.00060350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

BAR is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

According to CryptoCompare, “Titanium Infrastructure Services is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that allows entire IT enterprises to be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, e.g., Firewalls, Load-Balancers, Routers, Switches, Servers, Desktops, and more. TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.