Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 680% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.08 or 0.79634586 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00513352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00034493 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,571.77 or 1.49419023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

