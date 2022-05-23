Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 4,202 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $88,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

IJH traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.39. The company had a trading volume of 160,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.95 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

