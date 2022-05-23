Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 4,202 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $88,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.
IJH traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.39. The company had a trading volume of 160,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,789. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.95 and a 1 year high of $292.05.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.