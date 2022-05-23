Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $706.63 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $706,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 688,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,575,000 after acquiring an additional 183,041 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $398.95. 173,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $432.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

